Clippers Announce Starting Lineup Change Against Grizzlies
As all 30 NBA teams are in action tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers will finish off their four-game homestand with a contest against the Western Conference's second seed, the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis, coming off a win against the Phoenix Suns, will look to further separate themselves from the three-seeded Denver Nuggets while the Clippers chase their 30th win of the season.
The Clippers have made several key additions via trades and the buyout market over the last few days, bringing in Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons to add depth to the lineup. While the Clippers have announced a change to their starting lineup tonight, it will be one of their players who has been on the team all season and has become one of the best defenders in the league.
Set to earn his 30th start of the season and make his return to the starting lineup after missing seven consecutive games, Kris Dunn will replace Derrick Jones Jr. in the Clippers' starting five on Wednesday night.
In his first season with the Clippers after spending two seasons in Utah, Dunn has emerged as one of the top defenders in the league, averaging 1.5 steals per game and being a major part of the Clippers' third-ranked scoring defense heading into Wednesday.
Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST at the Intuit Dome, as the Clippers look to send their All-Star James Harden off to San Francisco with a win.
