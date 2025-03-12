All Clippers

Clippers Change Starting Lineup vs Heat Due to Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers have altered their starting lineup due to injury versus the Miami Heat

Jan 13, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts to a foul during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers have had two very different last two games. On Sunday, the Clippers won the game at the buzzer with Kawhi Leonard hitting a game-winner. On the other hand, they dropped the first night of their back-to-back with a loss to the 18-48 New Orleans Pelicans. Now, they'll continue their back-to-back in Miami against the Heat.

Even though the Clippers look well positioned for a playoff run that was deemed unlikely at the start of the season, injuries have still been a problem for them. Guard Norman Powell hasn't been really healthy since the All-Star break, while Kawhi Leonard missed a large part of the season to start. With both players out tonight, the Clippers have made changes to their lineup.

The Clippers will be starting James Harden, Kris Dunn, and Ivica Zubac as normal but will replace Powell and Leonard with Bogdan Bogdonavic and Nicolas Batum. It will be the seventh start for Batum this season and the fourth start for Bogdonavic since joining the Clippers at the deadline.

Los Angeles has suffered two separate three-game losing streaks since the All-Star break, as they look to get back on track before they end their road trip in Atlanta on Friday against the Hawks. Entering Wednesday, the Clippers sit as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Clippers forward Nicolas Batu
Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel sideline reporter Kristina Pink (left) interviews LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) after the game against the New York Knicks at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The tip-off in Miami between the Heat and the Clippers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

