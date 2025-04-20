Clippers Coach Reveals Big Kawhi Leonard Adjustment for Game 2 vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Clippers took on the Denver Nuggets in the Ball Arena for game one of their first round series matchup.
Los Angeles came out hot in the first and took an eight-point lead to end the quarter. They proceeded to get everything they wanted at the start of the second, but started to unravel towards the end, allowing the Nuggets to close the gap they had created earlier in the quarter.
Kawhi Leonard started the first half strong, scoring 14 points on 67/100/100 shooting splits. However, in the third quarter, Kawhi only played for under seven minutes and attempted one shot, which he missed. Leonard went on to score a total of eight points and three turnovers in the fourth and overtime periods.
Tyronn Lue spoke to media members regarding making sure Leonard stays in his offensive groove.
"I think the pace. I think with them mixing up coverages kinda kept him off-balance," said Lue. "Where he was just trying to feel out what they were doing instead of just attacking and going for his and then making a play off his instincts. He was just trying to ease into if they're blitzing or if they're dropping. He wasn't in attack mode, and so just getting him back into an attack mode and not caring what coverage they're in."
Fortunately for the Clippers and Kawhi, it is a best-of-seven series, and the Clippers will get a chance to correct the mistakes they made and to even the series on Monday against the Nuggets.
