Clippers Head Coach Ty Lue Reveals Latest on Kawhi Leonard's Status
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard appeared in 68 games last season, his most since his 2016-17 campaign with the San Antonio Spurs. While this was a huge development for the Clippers, it ended the same way each of previous three postseasons did, with Leonard sidelined due to injury.
Sidelined for the final eight regular season games due to right knee inflammation, Leonard was available for just two playoff games in LA’s opening round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and was very limited in both.
The Clippers have not officially revealed whether or not they will be more conservative with Leonard’s work load next season, but it is reasonable to assume they could make some changes from last season’s approach.
One thing that does seem clear right now, is that Leonard will be available when the Clippers begin training camp in Hawaii on October 1st.
Speaking with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said of Leonard, “I speak to him all the time. He'll be ready for [Clippers] training camp. He's feeling good and I know he'll be ready for training camp."
This is consistent with what Clippers president Lawrence Frank told reporters in Las Vegas earlier this summer. While Leonard’s health in the spring is always a bigger concern than his health at this point of the year, it is still encouraging to hear he is feeling good after how last season ended.
