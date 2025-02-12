Clippers Legend Calls Out LeBron James, Luka Doncic Narrative
While playing for the Los Angeles Lakers presents some major advantages, one of the biggest disadvantages is the public scrutiny and constant narratives.
Luka Doncic has only played one game for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the rumor and innuendo have already started forming. One of those narratives being circulated around national talking heads was that LeBron may be upset that Luka is the primary focus of the Lakers now when it comes to trades.
Former Clippers star Lou Williams doesn't buy that narrative one bit.
"LeBron James was ecstatic to the point of warming up in the Luka Dončić giveaway shirt," Williams said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "Usually LeBron goes last when lineups are announced. Luka went last. This is a full on embrace...I'm calling cap."
Williams isn't wrong in his assessment of the situation. LeBron celebrated the fact that he was called last in the starting lineups, celebrating being in Luka Doncic's shirt, and has been incredibly inviting to his new teammate.
LeBron even addressed the situation head on last week when the Clippers faced off against the Lakers. He immediately shut down any notion of being unhappy.
“If I had concerns I would have waived my no-trade clause and got up out of here," LeBron said. "I’m here right now. I’m committed to the Lakers organization. I’m here to help Luka and Maxi make the transition as smooth as possible.”
Playing in Los Angeles has its downsides when it comes to narratives. Shaq and Kobe experienced it and even Blake Griffin and Chris Paul experienced it.
