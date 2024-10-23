Clippers Legend Makes Strong Anthony Davis Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers have been known to lose their season openers in the LeBron James era. That didn't happen last night as the team led practically wire-to-wire against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
While the main story of the game was on Bronny and LeBron James playing together for the first time ever, Anthony Davis should have been it. Davis put up 36 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal on 48/33/87 shooting from the field.
Davis' play earned the praise of former Clippers star Lou Williams. During FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Williams called Davis a potentially top-5 player in the NBA.
"Maybe this is what AD needed, a little distraction and put everybody on notice," Williams said. "The only thing that's ever stopped Anthony Davis from being a dominant top-5 player in this league is just him being healthy. When he's healthy, when he's on the floor, he's one of the most impactful players in the game, bar none. This is why LeBron wanted him in LA in the first place. To have someone do the heavy lifting on the nights when he couldn't."
Even though the Lakers came out with a relatively dominant win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Williams still doesn't believe that the team has enough to contend for a championship.
"I still don't have this Lakers team has enough to be in title contention with AD playing like this, but this was damn good to see and this was a great start to be hopeful to see that," Williams said.
The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers face off for the first time this season on January 19.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement