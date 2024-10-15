Clippers Legend Offers Heartfelt Advice for Struggling Ben Simmons
Not too long ago, Ben Simmons was one of the best point guards in the NBA. After being hampered by availability and injury issues, the former All-Star is struggling to become a key role player in the league. Former Clippers fan favorite Lou Williams had some words of encouragement for him.
During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Lou Williams gave Ben Simmons some heartfelt advice on becoming an important role player in the NBA.
"We would love for Ben Simmons to be a great role player," Williams said. "That would be a great start to a great comeback story. He's closer to a role player than an All-Star. The game changes. That opportunity for you to be an All-Star is a small window for you to be considered that. That window is closed for Ben Simmons."
The biggest piece of advice Lou Williams can give to Ben Simmons is to stop putting so many expectations on himself. Don't expect to become an All-Star again, don't expect to shut up the critics, just go out there and be the best he can be.
"So now, for him to have all of these health issues, have all these reputation issues, we just want you to be back on the floor, be healthy, and be one of those guys on the team to the effect of winning a basketball game," Williams said. "Other than that, don't put on yourself, just go out and compete the best you can and be a great role player."
After playing only 15 games last season, Ben Simmons is in a moment of put up or shut up thi sseason.
