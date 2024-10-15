Clippers Legend Offers Heartfelt Advice for Struggling Ben Simmons

#BenSimmons is closer to a #roleplayer or an #allstar? 🤔



"He's young enough to still somehow, someway fix this." - @ChandlerParsons



"Don't put expectations on yourself, just go out and compete." - @TeamLou23#RunItBack #NBA #basketball #BrooklynNetshttps://t.co/4DBXs9mR6h pic.twitter.com/1Y2837Qs0C