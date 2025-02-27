Clippers Make Starting Lineup Change vs Bulls
Amid a three-game losing streak, the LA Clippers are traveling to face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Thankfully, the Clippers are getting six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard back on the court after a two-game absence, but star guard Norman Powell will be missing his fourth consecutive game.
The Clippers desperately need to get back in the win column after slipping to 31-26, as every game matters for playoff positioning. For Wednesday's matchup in Chicago, the Clippers are rolling out a new-look starting lineup due to Powell's injury.
The Clippers are starting James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac against the Bulls on Wednesday, their first time this season going with this starting lineup.
With Powell sidelined, LA's offense will certainly take a hit, but they are fully leaning into their defensive strengths with this lineup. The load of the offense will certainly fall on Harden's shoulders, but they will need a strong showing from Leonard alongside him to keep up with the Bulls' fast-paced offense.
The Bulls broke their seven-game losing streak in their last outing against the Philadelphia 76ers and could be looking to start a winning streak on Wednesday by upsetting the visiting Clippers. LA certainly could use a win to break out of their slump, and experimenting with a defensive-minded starting five will be an interesting change.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade