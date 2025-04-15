Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Makes Rare Public Appearance
With their win over the Golden State Warriors to close the regular season, the LA Clippers earned the right to a week off. Star forward Kawhi Leonard took full advantage.
Ahead of facing the Denver Nuggets Saturday afternoon for the first round of the playoffs, Leonard made his way to a San Diego Padres game in a rare public appearance. Rare enough, in fact, that Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. made it a point to walk over to his seat near the dugout.
MLB just kicked off its season at the end of March, but to this point, the Clippers have had minimal time off to indulge. Perhaps that's why Leonard took his opportunity, donning about as big a smile as he's been known to show.
Leonard finished the season healthy, appearing in nine straight wins dating back to March 26 to close the year. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on near-50 percent shooting from the field to lead the Clippers to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
It might have been a good idea for Leonard to take an evening off, especially with a Nuggets squad fresh off losing its coach on the horizon.
Game one of round of the Western Conference playoffs between the Clippers and Nuggets is set for Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from Ball Arena will be at 3:30 p.m. EST.
