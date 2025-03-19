Concerning Update on Clippers Coach Ty Lue Before Cavaliers Game
The LA Clippers have started their 2024-25 season with a 36-30 record, sitting in eighth place as they look to make their third consecutive playoff appearance.
Since Ty Lue took over as head coach, the Clippers have not had a losing season and have made the postseason three of four years, including a Western Conference Finals appearance. Through eight seasons as an NBA head coach, Lue has never had a losing record, becoming one of the most underappreciated coaches in today's league.
On Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Clippers will surprisingly have to play without Lue on the sideline.
Lue will not coach Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to intensified back pain. Lue recently missed a couple of games due to injury, leaving LA in the hands of top assistant Brian Shaw.
On top of Lue missing Tuesday's game, valuable assistant Jeff Van Gundy will be absent due to a family medical issue.
The Clippers are finally healthy and have all of their rotational players available for Tuesday night for the first time in a long time, but LA will have to get the job done without Lue and Van Gundy. The Cavaliers are the NBA's top team at this point of the season with a 56-11 record, making this a tough matchup for the Clippers regardless of who is leading them from the sideline.
Lue is certainly a big reason as to why the Clippers have had regular season success over the past few seasons, so many fans are hoping he recovers well from this back injury.
The Clippers and Cavaliers face off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday night in LA.
