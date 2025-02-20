Damian Lillard's Injury Status for Clippers vs Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the LA Clippers on Thursday night in a game that Milwaukee is hoping to get revenge for a disappointing January 25 loss.
While the Bucks are hoping to avoid getting swept in the regular season by LA, there's a chance they might be incredibly shorthanded in the battle.
The Bucks currently have Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable with a long-term calf injury against LA, but they suddenly have Damian Lillard listed on the injury report, too.
Damian Lillard has been listed as questionable against the LA Clippers due to a right hamstring strain.
It's an unexpected injury to list for Lillard, who just participated in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. However, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers stated that both Giannis and Lillard participated in practice on Wednesday.
Lillard has dealt with injuries throughout the season, missing nine games out of 53 total games for the Milwaukee Bucks. Through 44 games, Lillard averaged 25.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 45/38/92 shooting from the field. He's been playing even better than his career averages this season.
When Lillard faced off against the Clippers in January, he struggled shooting from the field but still put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists because of a whopping 17 free throws attempted.
The LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade