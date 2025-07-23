Date Revealed for Ben Simmons' Free Agency Decision: Report
The Los Angeles Clippers had high hopes for Ben Simmons when he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently signed with the team. After trading Mo Bamba and acquiring Drew Eubanks, the Clippers sought a player who could provide ball-handling skills and serve as a versatile defender, particularly in small-ball lineups as a center.
While Simmons offered defensive versatility and playmaking, his inability to consistently contribute offensively, combined with his health issues, made it challenging for Simmons to carve out a larger role with the Clippers.
Simmons transitioned into a more specialized role, where he would take strategic spot minutes, especially in the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, where the floor shrank and half-court offense became a much bigger priority.
Teams easily game-planned around his lack of scoring, but his offensive limitations are a big reason why the Clippers moved on and upgraded their roster, signing Brook Lopez as the backup center.
A new update from ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that a decision by Simmons is coming soon, and multiple teams are interested.
"I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week. Kings, Suns, Knicks & Celtics have all been connected to him”, Windhorst said.
The Kings just acquired Dennis Schroeder this offseason, but are still looking for help in the backcourt. The Suns currently do not have a point guard after Chris Paul signed with the Clippers. The Knicks appear to have settled on their roster. Still, they could bring Simmons in to help their bench, and the Celtics could take a low-risk swing to improve their defense in a transition year.
While he is no longer the All-Star caliber player of years past, he can still provide quality intangibles in a limited role for multiple teams.
