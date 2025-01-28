Devin Booker's Bold Statement After Suns-Clippers
While every regular season NBA game means the same in terms of wins and losses, an in-division matchup always means a little more than the others. That was the case Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers traveled to face the Phoenix Suns, a rematch of the 2021 Western Conference Finals where the Suns advanced in six games.
Tonight, it was two very different teams from almost four years ago, but the matchup was just as entertaining. Entering the second half trailing by 13, a strong second-half performance wasn't enough for the Clippers as the Suns walked away with a 111-109 victory. After the game, the game-high scorer Devin Booker had some thoughts to share on his team going forward.
"We wouldn't put a limit to what we gotta do, but obviously a championship's the goal," Booker said. "But like you said man we gotta get shots on basket, we have a lot of things to improve on and that's what the regular season is for."
Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 50 points tonight, and Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones also contributed strong outings. The Suns have won all three of their matchups against the Clippers so far this season, despite Los Angeles having the better overall record this season.
They'll match up again one more time this regular season, with the Clippers returning to Phoenix to avoid a series sweep on March 4th.
