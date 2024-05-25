All Clippers

Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Named 'Dream' Targets for Knicks

Could the New York Knicks land another star this summer?

Joey Linn

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) takes a shot as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) defends in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) takes a shot as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) defends in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, but put together an impressive run while shorthanded. Always rumored to be interested in next avaialble star, could the Knicks build off their success this season with a big splash this summer?

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges or Donovan Mitchell as "dream" options for the Knicks this offseason.

"New York is in a position to get hyper-aggressive this offseason," Bailey wrote. "Jalen Brunson is on a below-market-value contract, Bojan Bogdanović is on an expiring deal, and the Knicks have tons of draft capital. They might as well call around, even if some of the stars listed above aren't even on the trade block right now."

As Bailey noted, some of the stars listed are not known to be available, and others - like LA Clippers star Paul George, are very complicated to acquire. Assuming George opts out of his contract, there is really no path to him leaving the Clippers via a sign-and-trade. Should George leave, signing with a team that has the available cap space is the likeliest scenario.

As for the other names listed, the Knicks could check on the availability of those stars, even if there is little chance they become available.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.