Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Named 'Dream' Targets for Knicks
The New York Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, but put together an impressive run while shorthanded. Always rumored to be interested in next avaialble star, could the Knicks build off their success this season with a big splash this summer?
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges or Donovan Mitchell as "dream" options for the Knicks this offseason.
"New York is in a position to get hyper-aggressive this offseason," Bailey wrote. "Jalen Brunson is on a below-market-value contract, Bojan Bogdanović is on an expiring deal, and the Knicks have tons of draft capital. They might as well call around, even if some of the stars listed above aren't even on the trade block right now."
As Bailey noted, some of the stars listed are not known to be available, and others - like LA Clippers star Paul George, are very complicated to acquire. Assuming George opts out of his contract, there is really no path to him leaving the Clippers via a sign-and-trade. Should George leave, signing with a team that has the available cap space is the likeliest scenario.
As for the other names listed, the Knicks could check on the availability of those stars, even if there is little chance they become available.
