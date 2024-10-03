Ex-Clippers Player's Unexpected Statement on Paul George Leaving to 76ers
To the majority of NBA fans, Paul George leaving the LA Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers hurts LA big time. However, one former LA Clippers guard believes quite the opposite, in what was a very unexpected statement.
During an interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, former Clippers guard Baron Davis opened up about Paul George leaving for the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Davis, the Clippers may be receiving a blessing in disguise.
"It hurts, because I work with the Clippers, I do some announcing with the Clippers," Davis said. "You know, Paul George is my dawg. That's my brother first, and so I'm always player first. I think for the Clippers, you know, who knows. It could be a blessing in disguise, because it forces you now to actually play through Kawhi and James Harden. So you have two superstars, and then you picked up some good players in free agency."
Davis' statement is definitely a double-edged sword. Paul George was a legitimate All-Star for the LA Clippers last season and losing him hurts no matter how you swing it. However, the abillity to add players like Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Nicolas Batum are fantastic replacements. In a normal scenario, those would be great replacements. However, the Clippers have never been a normal scenario, because of Kawhi Leonard's health.
