Ex-Clippers Player's Unexpected Statement on Paul George Leaving to 76ers

Paul George joining 76ers and leaving the Clippers could be a “blessing in disguise” says ex- Clippers PG @BaronDavis to Scoop B Radio.



“It forces you now to actually play through Kawhi and James Harden. So you have two superstars and you pick up some good players in free… https://t.co/XgscIyzjgw pic.twitter.com/KQrMPOGn6P