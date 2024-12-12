Ex-Clippers Star Makes Strong Kawhi Leonard Injury Statement
Kawhi Leonard made himself a household name in the NBA after his performance in the 2014 NBA Finals, as he helped slow down LeBron James and lead the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA title. He'd go on to win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards and establish himself as a top-five player in the league at that time. However, things changed once he became the poster child for load management.
Since that happened, Leonard has been questioned about his passion for the game, and it has led some to believe he doesn't care about getting back onto the court for the Los Angeles Clippers. On a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, co-host Lou Williams stood up for his former teammate against the naysayers.
"Kawhi Leonard gets a bad wrap," Williams said. "He’s become the poster child of load management since the San Antonio Spurs days... The idea that he doesn't care and doesn't like playing basketball is foolishness and nonsense. He's one of the hardest-working people that I've ever played with."
Williams added that Leonard has never been the one to make public appearances and address these concerns, whether on a podcast or talk show.
As for his return to the court, Leonard remains sidelined with sidelined with a knee injury but is making progress toward a return despite no target date reported. The Clippers have upheld a 14-11 record so far in his absence.
