Ex-Clippers Star Makes Strong Kawhi Leonard Injury Statement

"Kawhi Leonard gets a bad wrap. He’s become the poster child of load management since the San Antonio Spurs days. ... The idea that he doesn't care and doesn't like playing basketball is foolishness and nonsense." @TeamLou23 has Kawhi's back 🤝



📺 https://t.co/HqTaY6FjL6 pic.twitter.com/SucIMKrEJ0