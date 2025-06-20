Ex-Clippers Star Makes Surprising Finals MVP Pick Ahead of Game 7
With Game 7 of the NBA Finals on the horizon, one of the most prevalent discussions throughout the talk show cycle on Friday morning was the debate about who the Pacers' Finals MVP would be in the event they upset the Thunder on Sunday.
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams offered a surprising pick on FanDuel's "Run It Back." He said that if he had one, his vote for the Finals MVP award would go to Pacers reserve TJ McConnell. However, Williams also offered a more realistic pick in Pascal Siakam.
"You can make a case with TJ McConnell, I know I would if I had a vote," WIllaims said. "Listen, I am the the sixth man. Who's going to make a case for the guys coming off the bench and make sure they get celebrated (if not) me. I think with what he's been able to do, he's been one of the most impactful guys with his presence and taking advantage of every minute that he's been on the floor."
McConnell's presence off the bench has been a significant reason the Pacers have been able to force game seven against an Oklahoma City team seeking its 84th win this season. According to StatMuse, O'Connell is the first bench player in NBA history with 60+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a single NBA Finals.
Game 7 is set to tip at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, live on ABC from the PayCom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder opened as eight-point favorites against the spread, but that line has since dropped to just -6.5.
