Ex-Lakers Champion Issues Challenge to JJ Redick Against Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more fascinating teams to watch this season. For every good win they have, they somehow have a horrible loss like they did against the 76ers this week.
On Thursday night, the Lakers destroyed the Washington Wizards 134-96. However, one former Lakers champion isn't impressed with the win.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Danny Green explained that he wants to see the Lakers beat up on superior teams like the New York Knicks or LA Clippers.
"The bully beating up on the wimpy kid," Green said. "It's good to see them play angry, but do that against...you guys got the Knicks coming up soon, you got the Clippers," Green said.
Surprisingly, the Lakers actually have a 16-6 record against teams with a record over .500 this season, and a 11-13 record against teams with a record below .500. In actuality, they've been doing a great job of beating teams with winning records. Regardless, Green isn't impressed.
"Show me anger during those games... these are the games they're supposed to win," Green said. AD having this injury, they're supposed to rack up on these wins with this road trip because it's the weaker part of their schedule... You shouldn't need anger for this type of team."
For the most part, the Clippers have dominated the Lakers throughout the past decade. The Clippers won 11 games straight over the Lakers, but the Lakers actually beat them 3-1 in the regular season series last season.
For now, though, Lakers head coach JJ Redick is 0-1 against the Clippers.
