Key Player Ruled Out in Clippers vs Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Nicolas Batum for the remainder of the Houston Rockets game

Liam Willerup

Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers players stand for the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Rockets at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers were one of four teams that entered Wednesday with identical records in the Western Conference, as all of those teams are fighting to be inside the top-six seeds in the West and not the play-in tournament. Looking to secure that win, they played host to the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

While Houston has one of the deeper teams in the NBA, they entered Wednesday's contest missing a significant amount of players, five of their six leading scorers, to be specific. As for the Clippers, they boasted a relatively healthy rotation besides Norman Powell. However, a mid-game injury has them down one of their key rotational pieces.

Dealing with right groin soreness, Clippers veteran forward Nicolas Batum has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest against Houston. He exits the game with an impressive 15 points in only nine minutes of action.

In his 17th season in the NBA, Batum has definitely been one thing for the Clippers this season: available. He's now made 78 appearances for Los Angeles this year, averaging 3.9 points per game while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. While not the star role player he used to be, he made a difference in under 10 minutes of action on Wednesday.

Mar 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Perhaps Batum's biggest value will come playoff time, bringing veteran leadership to the Clippers with 69 career playoff appearances. Batum's status will be one to monitor for their next game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

