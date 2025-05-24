Lonzo Ball Doubles Down on Urging LaMelo Ball to Leave Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets could've had their franchise changed for the better, entering the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with a 14.0% chance at landing the first overall pick. However, they dropped from the third spot to the fourth, as they won't have an opportunity to select Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg.
Even though the fourth pick isn't terrible, as they should have the chance to select Baylor star V.J. Edgecombe, the Hornets need to rely heavily on the play from Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball if they want to turn their franchise around. However, Ball's brother Lonzo doesn't want his brother there anymore, doubling down on his take from earlier this offseason.
Speaking on the topic of the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that Lonzo expressed his desire for them to acquire LaMelo, he doubled down on that statement in a recent podcast episode of "What An Experience with Lonzo Ball."
"Let me say this though, I stand on what I said. Imma leave it at that," Lonzo said regarding his thoughts on the Clippers tradding for LaMelo.
Going back to the clip in reference, Lonzo said he thinks the Hornets will end up selecting Rutgers guard Dylan Harper and then trade LaMelo to the Clippers. Unless LaMelo asks out of Charlotte, it doesn't seem like a trade would make any sense for them right now, given the youth of their roster. However, Lonzo's desire for a trade could mean LaMelo thinks the same way as well.
Related Articles
Clippers Legend Calls For Change In Denver Following Playoff Elimination
Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Reveals Mistake NBA Teams Make
Norman Powell Reveals Bittersweet Truth of Toronto Raptors Trade