Ex-Lakers, Clippers Guard's Polarizing Jayson Tatum Take Before Celtics-Knicks
The Boston Celtics dominated the New York Knicks in Game 5 to stay alive in the series, now down 3-2 heading back to New York with their backs against the wall. Without their superstar Jayson Tatum due to his Achilles Tendon rupture and quick surgery, the Celtics found life with ball movement and fight.
Sam Hauser also returned to the rotation after an ankle sprain kept him out for multiple games, giving the Celtics a shooting threat off the bench yet again. The story of the series has been their inability to close games, specifically because of their three-point shooting.
Boston was historically bad from beyond the arc over the first two games (which resulted in losses), but without Tatum in Game 5, it seems they are now playing a different style of basketball.
Former Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to discuss the added ball movement of the Celtics during Game 5.
"with Tatum out that [basketball] is moving," Beverley said about the Celtics play.
"because yal lost most of the other games. i have to take the the game yal won!! Team needs everyone. but in this case the ball moves more. and yal won. u should b happy!!," he replied to a fan.
Boston's record of 9-2 this season without Tatum is impressive, given his talent. As the series moves back to New York, the Celtics will need every player to rise to the occasion in order to have a chance at forcing a Game 7 in the absence of their franchise cornerstone.
