Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Wild Warriors-Clippers Prediction
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are locked in the most intriguing regular-season finale matchup with playoff seeding on the line.
The Warriors could finish sixth with a victory, while the Clippers could end up as high as fourth with a win.
Former Clippers guard Patrick Beverley believes there is more at stake, taking to social media to share his hot take before Sunday's game.
"Whoever wins this game wins NBA championship," Beverley posted about the Warriors vs. Clippers game.
Beverley had other thoughts on the game as he also wrote, "they really running offense thru Zu," referring to the Clippers playing through big man Ivica Zubac.
Zubac has a triple double against the Houston Rockets on April 9th, showing growth as a playmaker to go along with his rebounding and scoring inside.
The Warriors and Clippers would have a tough path to the finals in a loaded Western Conference that includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished with the best record in the league. Only the Clippers could get home court advantage in first round. Neither team would have home court past the second round.
Giving some credence to Beverley's prediction is how well both teams have played since the NBA trade deadline. The Warriors are 23-6 since acquiring Jimmy Butler while the Clippers are 17-6 since February 8th when Kawhi Leonard plays.
The NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 19. The Play-In tournament starts on Tuesday, April 15th with two teams looking to secure the seventh seed.