Warriors Making Tough Steph Curry Decision for Clippers Game
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to travel up to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the regular season finale between two division rivals. With playoff seeding implications on the line, both sides will be looking for the win to close out the season. Entering as winners of nine of their last 10, the Warriors will have their hands full against a hot Clippers team.
The Warriors haven't been too bad themselves, with seven wins in their last 10 games and looking to lock in a playoff spot after they looked like a lottery team a few months ago. However, the team has a big decision on their hands regarding their star player for Sunday's contest.
Warriors star Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with a right thumb sprain. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their road loss to the Miami Heat.
A major name on the injury report for Golden State in a must-win game, Curry's absence would give the Clippers a significant upper hand Sunday afternoon. In the two prior meetings this season Curry appeared in against the Clippers, he's averaged 22.0 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.
Curry will be a status to monitor as the game approaches on Sunday, and if he's able to go it should set up a thrilling contest to end the regular season. Tip-off at Golden State is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Related Articles
James Harden Breaks Silence on Big Gesture After Clippers-Rockets
Key Player Ruled Out in Clippers vs Rockets
17-Year NBA Veteran's Reacts to Controversial Luka Doncic Foul in Lakers-Thunder