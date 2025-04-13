All Clippers

Warriors Making Tough Steph Curry Decision for Clippers Game

The Golden State Warriors will have a tough decision on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers for Steph Curry

Liam Willerup

Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures in the second half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures in the second half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to travel up to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the regular season finale between two division rivals. With playoff seeding implications on the line, both sides will be looking for the win to close out the season. Entering as winners of nine of their last 10, the Warriors will have their hands full against a hot Clippers team.

The Warriors haven't been too bad themselves, with seven wins in their last 10 games and looking to lock in a playoff spot after they looked like a lottery team a few months ago. However, the team has a big decision on their hands regarding their star player for Sunday's contest.

Warriors star Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with a right thumb sprain. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their road loss to the Miami Heat.

A major name on the injury report for Golden State in a must-win game, Curry's absence would give the Clippers a significant upper hand Sunday afternoon. In the two prior meetings this season Curry appeared in against the Clippers, he's averaged 22.0 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Warriors guard Stephen Curr
Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures next to LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Curry will be a status to monitor as the game approaches on Sunday, and if he's able to go it should set up a thrilling contest to end the regular season. Tip-off at Golden State is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

