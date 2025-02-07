Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers got busy ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, trying to make up for their recent struggles with some roster upgrades. After Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Clippers have extended their losing streak to three games to fall to 28-23 on the season.
In a fairly shocking move for the Clippers on Thursday, they acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks, sending Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, and three second-round picks in exchange. Many Clippers fans were surprised by this move, including a former LA standout.
Ex-Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had a one-word response to this big Clippers trade on social media.
Via Patrick Beverley: "wow"
Bogdanovic, 32, is an impressive offensive talent but has been underwhelming this season in Atlanta. In 2023-24, Bogdanovic averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game to finish top five in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.
Neither Mann nor Hyland were super effective for LA this season, but they have been in years past. Mann played a huge role for the Clippers on their way to the 2021 Western Conference Finals, including a memorable 39-point performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals to send the Utah Jazz home.
Many Clippers fans wanted more out of their trade deadline, but this move is fairly significant. While it does not move the needle, Bogdanovic is a great pickup for the Clippers and will certainly help the offensive production in the second unit.
