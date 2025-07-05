Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Blunt Luka Doncic Statement
The NBA has seen its fair share of dominant offensive talents over the years. While someone like Russell Westbrook may have two scoring titles to his name, he doesn't really classify as a dominant scorer. The most recent example has to be Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the scoring title this past season, averaging 32.68 points per game.
The year before that, it was then Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. While his defensive limitations might've been a reason that general manager Nico Harrison traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers, it's hard to deny just how dominant he is offensively. So much so, when clips of the 2020 NBA Bubble surfaced, ex-LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had something to say about Doncic.
"Toughest person i ever had to guard. sheesh," Beverley said after someone reposted highlights of Doncic's highlights during the Clippers-Mavericks playoff series in the 2022 NBA Bubble. During that specific series, Doncic averaged 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while shooting 50% from the field.
Doncic's highlight moment came from Dallas' Game 4 win, where he hit a step-back game-winning three in overtime to lift the Mavericks to a 135-133 win. They'd go on to lose the series, but Doncic truly put on a show.
With Beverley looking to make an NBA comeback, it might not be long before he's tasked with guarding Doncic again. Now with the Lakers, it appears as though the franchise has pivoted its direction to building around him and the future despite LeBron James' career nearing the end.
