Ex-NBA Star Ranks Kawhi Leonard Over Boston Celtics Legend
The Los Angeles Clippers pulled off a massive win last night against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of this first-round series, with a 111-105 victory at the Intuit Dome. The series is now tied 3-3 and will go back to Ball Arena in Denver for a decisive Game 7.
Kawhi Leonard stepped up big time for the Clippers, putting up a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double while also dishing out five assists en route to the victory. It was yet another vintage playoff performance for The Klaw.
The incredible game from Leonard sparked debate on the greatest small forwards in NBA history on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. Former Clippers guard and 17-year league veteran Lou Williams made a bold claim when ranking Leonard among the greatest at the position.
Williams ranked Leonard at No. 3 ahead of Boston Celtics legend and three-time NBA champion Larry Bird, and behind active superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant. FanDuel posted a poll below the video, asking fans where Leonard ranked all-time in terms of small forwards.
"[Leonard] reminded everybody why we consider him, if not one of the top two or three small forwards in the game, why he's in that conversation of all time," Williams said.
Leonard is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in the first round. His best performance came in Game 2, when he put up 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field. The hope is that the 33-year-old can put up another big game to lead the Clippers to the second round, where they would face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
