New Report Reveals Target Date for Clippers' Bradley Beal Signing
Teams around the NBA keep waiting on Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns to resolve a buyout that has been rumored for about a week now. The Milwaukee Bucks waiving Damian Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner gave the Suns confidence that they could do something similar with Beal.
The LA Clippers have repeatedly been mentioned as the favorites to land Beal's services, if and when Phoenix buys him out. Those rumors only spread more when they traded Norman Powell away in a three-team deal that landed them John Collins. They now have a gaping hole at the guard spot next to James Harden, and they'll need someone who can reliably score when Kawhi Leonard misses games.
Although Beal hasn't been waived yet, some action on it could take a little more time. NBA analyst Zach Lowe addressed it on his latest podcast, stating that Beal could be bought out and sign with the Clippers sometime next week.
Lowe was in the middle of discussing Devin Booker's new two-year, $145 million contract extension, questioning it because of the Beal money that will be on the books, too.
"And I'm just like I'm just not sure a guy who's not a no-brainer top 10 player in the NBA... that's going to be, and you pile on top of that the fact that in those years there's going to be some amount of dead Bradley Beal money on the books because I think the wave and stretch is going to happen next week and I think he'll sign with the Clippers next week," Lowe said.
"I mean, that's like $85 million to $90 million of your cap for those two guys. I don't know what else you're supposed to do if you're Phoenix because this is your franchise guy."
The Clippers have made a few smaller moves leading up to this, waiving Jordan Miller and Drew Eubanks to give them a little more wiggle room. If Beal signs, that would give the Clippers a potential starting lineup of Harden, Beal, Leonard, Collins, and Ivica Zubac, and a bench of Brook Lopez, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kris Dunn. That's a legitimate 10-man rotation.
Related Articles
Clippers Star Sends Message To Norman Powell After Heat Trade News
Clippers Executive’s Blunt Statement After John Collins Trade