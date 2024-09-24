Former Clippers Guard Gives Lakers' Rui Hachimura Bold Advice
The Los Angeles Lakers did not make many moves this offseason, sparking a lot of questions about the future of the team. The biggest additions were JJ Redick being named head coach and Dalton Knecht being drafted in the first round.
Former Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is currently in Israel playing basketball internationally, but he's still keeping tabs on the league. On his latest podcast episode, Beverley says that the Lakers need someone to step up as the X-factor, and that person should be Rui Hachimura.
"Rui, he a good basketball player, but he's not the X-factor to me," Beverley started. "Actually, you know what, he should be the X-factor because he gets paid as the X-factor should be. So yeah, f--- it, we go put him X-factor. He needs to do more, he needs to do more."
Last season was Rui Hachimura's first full season with the Lakers. he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.
"He has to come in like, I'm the second option. His mindset has to be, yeah, it's AD here, it's LeBron here, it's Austin Reaves here, it's [D'Angelo Russell] here, but no, AD getting it, I'm the second option. That has to be his mindset, you know? Because they do need that.
"What made them successful that bubble year was Kyle Kuzma, a wing with size that can put the ball on the floor. And people used to clown Kyle Kuzma because he used to take some tough shots, but you need some balls like that. Because the same shots you taking in regular season that look tough is the same shots you gonna take at the end of the game."
Hachimura was the Lakers fifth leading scorer last year behind LeBron James (25.7 points), Anthony Davis (24.7), D'Angelo Russell (18.0), and Austin Reaves (15.9)
