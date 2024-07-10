Former LA Clippers Player Reveals Heated Exchange With Paul George
The 2020 NBA bubble collapse the LA Clippers suffered has been well documented. After taking a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Clippers lost three-straight games to end their run in Orlando.
During a recent article for The Player's Tribune, former Clippers player Montrezl Harrell revealed a heated exchange he had with Paul George during that series against Denver, which highlighted some of the tension that was being felt at that time.
Following a defensive breakdown, Harrell recalled calling out George for not knowing the coverage, to which George reportedly responded, 'Hey, who are you talking to?'"
In response to this, Harrell recalls telling George, "I will knock you the f--k out, bro. You’re trippin’. You was wrong, bro. You’re WRONG."
As Harrell explained, he had just recently returned to the bubble after having to leave due to the passing of his grandmother. Very close to his grandmother, Harrell stated in the article, "I can look back on that now and realize I went too far in the heat of the moment. I realize this is a business and you can’t talk like that to the star player. But when you’re going through grief, you only see what’s right in front of you."
This was a very emotional time for everybody, and especially Harrell who was dealing with the incredibly difficult loss of someone he was so close to.
