Former LA Clippers Player Reveals Heated Exchange With Paul George

Joey Linn

Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Members of the LA Clippers huddle before the first half of game five against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Members of the LA Clippers huddle before the first half of game five against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The 2020 NBA bubble collapse the LA Clippers suffered has been well documented. After taking a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Clippers lost three-straight games to end their run in Orlando.

During a recent article for The Player's Tribune, former Clippers player Montrezl Harrell revealed a heated exchange he had with Paul George during that series against Denver, which highlighted some of the tension that was being felt at that time.

Following a defensive breakdown, Harrell recalled calling out George for not knowing the coverage, to which George reportedly responded, 'Hey, who are you talking to?'"

In response to this, Harrell recalls telling George, "I will knock you the f--k out, bro. You’re trippin’. You was wrong, bro. You’re WRONG."

Paul George and Montrezl Harrell
Sep 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and forward Montrezl Harrell (5) against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game five in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As Harrell explained, he had just recently returned to the bubble after having to leave due to the passing of his grandmother. Very close to his grandmother, Harrell stated in the article, "I can look back on that now and realize I went too far in the heat of the moment. I realize this is a business and you can’t talk like that to the star player. But when you’re going through grief, you only see what’s right in front of you."

This was a very emotional time for everybody, and especially Harrell who was dealing with the incredibly difficult loss of someone he was so close to.

