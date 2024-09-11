Former LA Clippers Star Reportedly Signs in Australia
Montrezl Harrell was selected 32nd overall in the 2015 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. Spending three years in Houston, Harrell was sent to the LA Clippers in the Chris Paul trade. Harrell emerged into a star-level offensive player off LA’s bench, winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 when he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Missing all of last season with an ACL injury, Harrell was waived by the 76ers before the season began. Still just 30 years old, Harrell should still have several years of basketball ahead of him, but those may not come in the NBA.
It was reported on Tuesday by ESPN’s Olgun Uluc that Harrell has signed with Adelaide 36ers in Australia.
“NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN,” Uluc wrote. “Harrell -- a 6'7 power forward and 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year -- will be an injury replacement for Jarell Martin, sources said. Martin is recovered from his patellar tendon injury, but is dealing with a foot complaint that could keep him off the court until November.”
Harrell has spent eight seasons in the NBA, owning career averages of 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. Depending on how Harrell returns from his ACL injury, the 36ers could be getting a very high-level player.
Limited defensively because of his height, Harrell was always a very talented offensive post player. Not many NBA players still operate primarily in the post the way Harrell did in his career, and it was very effective.
Harrell played for the Rockets, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and 76ers in his eight NBA seasons.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement