Former Lakers, Clippers Big Man Joins Phoenix Suns in New Career Path
One of the most lopsided trades of the last decade in the NBA was a "hallway" trade between the Lakers and Clippers.
NBA veteran Mike Muscala was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Ivica Zubac, a young center at the time who needed development, along with Michael Beasley.
In a win-now move for the Lakers in their first season with LeBron James, they gave up on a young center that showed promise, for a stretch big that the Lakers felt could help them get to the playoffs.
The Clippers immediately waived Beasley, and Zubac developed into a key player for the Clippers over the years, including his best season as a professional in the 2024-2025 season.
Muscala only played in 17 games for the Lakers, averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds, while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range.
Muscala's solid NBA career
Aside from the Zubac trade, Muscala carved out 11 seasons in the NBA, averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Muscala did not have any NBA-specific accolades but did earn multiple awards while at Bucknell in college.
He was a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, two-time AP honorable mention All-American, and three-time First-team All-Patriot League. His number 31 was retired at Bucknell.
Muscala's best offensive season was in the 2020-2021 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged 9.7 points per game in 35 games played, and shot 37 percent from three.
His playing career came to an end in the 2023-2024 season after playing with the Thunder for 16 games, the Detroit Pistons for 13 games, and the Washington Wizards for 24 games.
The Phoenix Suns revamp their coaching staff
After a tumultuous two seasons with Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer at the helm for the Phoenix Suns, they are wiping the slate clean and bringing in multiple new faces to the coaching staff.
Jordan Ott is a first-time head coach and served as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a reputation for player development.
Jesse Mermuys, DeMarre Carroll, Brian Randle, Chaisson Allen, John Little, Muscala, and Sean Dwyer round out the full staff.
Little served as the head coach of the team's G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, and DeMarre Carroll was an assistant with the Cavaliers after an 11-year NBA playing career.
Muscala will transition into his first coaching role with the Suns and add to a staff that has years of experience under its belt, with a new roster that underwent major changes in the offseason.
Without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns are looking to be a sneaky team in the Western Conference with newly extended Devin Booker leading the way.
