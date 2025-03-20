Former NBA Star's Unexpected Take on Devin Booker Trade Rumors
The Phoenix Suns might be in one of the worst situations in the NBA, despite the amount of talent they have on their roster. With limited to no control of their first-round picks going forward and Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, the Suns aren't even guaranteed to make the playoffs this season.
The Suns might head into this offseason and trade away one or both of their prized stars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. While Durant was shopped around this past trade deadline, Booker has remained loyal to Phoenix since being drafted there. However, when an Eastern Conference playoff team was presented as a suitor, one former NBA star shared his thoughts on the potential move.
"I would love to see Devin Booker with [the Pistons]," former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shared. "They need another scoring punch. They need another veteran guy that can come in, that can be a 1-2 punch with Cade Cunningham...if you bring that star power into the city of Detroit, I think you got a good thing going if you can land Devin Booker."
The move would make sense for Booker, who is a Detroit sports fan and has been seen cheering on the Lions in the past. A native of Michigan, perhaps Booker has wanted to play for the Pistons all along.
Phoenix still has an outside chance to make the playoffs, but another failed season for the Suns could lead them to trade away Booker and do a complete roster reset.
