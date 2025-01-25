Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Clippers vs Bucks
The LA Clippers have gotten superstar Kawhi Leonard back from injury, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP has already made a huge impact. While Leonard is not stuffing the stat sheet and is still on a minute restriction, the Clippers are 5-1 when he suits up this season.
The Clippers head into a big matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, expecting Leonard to make a huge difference against one of the top teams in the East. The Bucks are 25-17 on the season but have won eight of their last nine.
Milwaukee is led by their own superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the two-time MVP has found a spot on the injury report for Saturday's matchup.
The Bucks have ruled Antetokounmpo probable for Saturday's matchup in LA with right patella tendinopathy. This knee injury is not expected to sideline Antetokounmpo for the big cross-conference matchup, but the Bucks would take a huge hit if he does have to sit out.
Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 60.3% from the field. The Bucks started their season just 2-8, but have effectively turned things around to move up to fourth place in the East.
Many fans can look forward to an exciting matchup between Antetokounmpo and Leonard, two of the best forwards in the game when healthy.
The Clippers and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT in LA on Saturday.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement