Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Clippers vs Bucks

Injury Report - Jan. 25 at Clippers



Out:

AJ Green (Left Quad Strain)

AJ Johnson (G League)

Chris Livingston (G League)

Liam Robbins (G League)

Tyler Smith (G League)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)