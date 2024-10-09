Golden State Warriors Star Floated as Trade Option for Division Rival
The Golden State Warriors decided against moving their young talent this offseason for an established second option next to Steph Curry.
While the Warriors reportedly spoke with the LA Clippers about a Paul George opt-in and trade prior to his max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, their unwillingness to deal Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski ended any possibility of that happening. Golden State’s pursuit of Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen went a similar direction.
If Golden State decides to move Kuminga at some point this season, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes has floated the Clippers as a possible destination.
Via Hughes: “Somebody has to provide the main salary ballast in a potential Kawhi Leonard trade, but Andrew Wiggins and his $26.3 million figure wouldn't be the key piece of any such deal. If the Clips are going to move Leonard, a pure hypothetical at this point, a prospect with some star potential has to be the centerpiece.”
As Hughes states, this is a hypothetical scenario, but an interesting one nonetheless.
The range of outcomes for the Clippers this season is wide. Would they entertain a Leonard deal if they’re hovering around the play-in come February? It feels unlikely, but as Hughes stated, a piece like Kuminga would have to be in the return.
For Golden State, would they part ways with Kuminga for a player who hasn’t finished a playoff run healthy since the bubble? Also unlikely, but this is an unpredictable league.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement