All Clippers

Golden State Warriors Star Floated as Trade Option for Division Rival

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers would be interesting trade partners.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga high fives guard Stephen Curry at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga high fives guard Stephen Curry at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors decided against moving their young talent this offseason for an established second option next to Steph Curry. 

While the Warriors reportedly spoke with the LA Clippers about a Paul George opt-in and trade prior to his max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, their unwillingness to deal Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski ended any possibility of that happening. Golden State’s pursuit of Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen went a similar direction.

If Golden State decides to move Kuminga at some point this season, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes has floated the Clippers as a possible destination.

Kawhi Leonard and Jonathan Kuminga
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Via Hughes: “Somebody has to provide the main salary ballast in a potential Kawhi Leonard trade, but Andrew Wiggins and his $26.3 million figure wouldn't be the key piece of any such deal. If the Clips are going to move Leonard, a pure hypothetical at this point, a prospect with some star potential has to be the centerpiece.”

As Hughes states, this is a hypothetical scenario, but an interesting one nonetheless.

The range of outcomes for the Clippers this season is wide. Would they entertain a Leonard deal if they’re hovering around the play-in come February? It feels unlikely, but as Hughes stated, a piece like Kuminga would have to be in the return.

For Golden State, would they part ways with Kuminga for a player who hasn’t finished a playoff run healthy since the bubble? Also unlikely, but this is an unpredictable league.

Related Articles

Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration

Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News