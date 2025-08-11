Harsh Reality On 3x All-Star Ben Simmons’ Free Agency Options: Report
Ben Simmons is one of the bigger names who remain a free agent. The former first overall pick split time between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers last season but became a free agent this offseason, as the Clippers only signed him to a rest-of-season contract once Brooklyn bought him out.
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks may have interest in adding the former All-Star, but nothing has transpired yet. ESPN's Bobby Marks gave an update on Simmons' situation and why it's moving so slowly.
"Simmons is in a numbers crunch. He is one of the nearly 75 players who finished the regular season on a roster but are still without a home for next season. The primary reason? It starts with the 41 players selected in the draft who signed first- and second-round contracts. Those players have replaced veterans, including Simmons, on rosters for next season."
Simmons isn't the only player dealing with this, but a lot of the veterans have been replcaed by cheaper rookies on guaranteed contracts. This is one reason why the NBA would like an expansion soon; there are very talented players who can't find a spot in the NBA.
"Also, teams other than Golden State," Maarks continued, "for the most part, have completed their rosters for next season or cannot sign a player due to the apron. For example, the Lakers have an open roster spot but cannot sign a player until Jan. 18. Out of the 442 players under contract for next season, 393 are on guaranteed contracts (an average of 13.1 per team)."
Simmons may just be in a waiting game until the teams that do have open roster spots but not enough tax apron space, such as the Clippers and Lakers, are eligible to sign someone again. Teams are unlikely to waive a young player on a guaranteed contract for someone like Simmons, and there aren't a lot of non-guaranteed deals available to consider.
Who is the best fit for Ben Simmons?
Of the teams connected with Simmons so far, the Knicks and Celtics, the Knicks likely make the most sense. They could use some extra frontcourt depth behind Josh Hart and alongside Gueschon Yabusele, and Simmons can offer some extra playmaking, too.
Simmons is likely to be on a minimum contract at this stage in his career, but the Knicks need depth. They've done a solid job this offseason, adding Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, but they could use more.
