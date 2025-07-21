All Clippers

How Chris Paul, Marcus Smart's Free Agency Affects Lakers, Clippers, Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns are all looking for point guards

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns all seem to have the same desires this offseason. All three teams were in the need of a caliber center and point guard.

The Clippers landed themselves Brook Lopez, the Lakers landed themselves Deandre Ayton, and the Phoenix Suns acquired Mark Williams. However, not every team has acquired the point guard that they desire.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the process of acquiring Marcus Smart, but the Clippers and Suns still have a void in that spot. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns were actually hoping to land Smart, while the Clippers are expected to sign Chris Paul.

"The Suns were known to be Paul's other preferred landing spot in free agency if LA ultimately decides against a Hollywood remarriage to a player Frank described to reporters Saturday as "a great Clipper." Phoenix has been said to covet a veteran ballhandler in the wake of losing Tyus Jones to Orlando in free agency, but it is instructive to note that the Suns first went hard after Smart rather than a pure point guard," Stein said.

Now that Marcus Smart has chosen the Los Angeles Lakers, there could be a scenario where either Chris Paul or Ben Simmons signs with the Phoenix Suns. It seems like Paul may still want to be a starter, but that'll only be an option in Phoenix.

While the Clippers may not want another older and injury-prone player on their already aging team, Paul could bring great veteran leadership to their bench. The next few weeks will be interesting to see how things play out.

