Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks
The Los Angeles Clippers have returned from their three-game road trip having only won one out of three games. After a disappointing final two games that ended in blowouts against the Spurs and Thunder, the Clippers will face the Atlanta Hawks. Today will be the first time these two teams have met this season, and it comes with inspiring news.
The Clippers have four players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and P.J. Tucker.
Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded for the first time this season and is currently listed as questionable due to recovery from his right knee injury. However, as it currently stands it would appear that Kawhi will be making his first appearance of the season in today's matchup.
Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out on his two-way contract, and P.J. Tucker is still away from the team as he continues his search for a new suitor.
The Hawks have nine players listed on their report: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Keaton Wallace, and Cody Zeller.
Trae Young is currently questionable as he is dealing with a right-hand contusion.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with injury management to his left lower leg, Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder injury management, Mouhamed Gueye is out on G League assignment, Jalen Johnson is questionable with right shoulder soreness, Larry Nance Jr. is out with a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand, Daeqwon Plowden is out due to his two-way contract, Keaton Wallace is out due to his two-way contract, and Cody Zeller is away from the team.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.
