Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies have 11 players listed on their injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers continue their homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Friday's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Clippers currently hold the advantage in the season series 2-0, regardless of Friday's outcome Los Angeles will hold the tiebreaker over Memphis.

Their most recent game ended in a double-digit 128-114 win for the Clippers. Los Angeles was able to pull away from the Grizzlies in the third quarter and kept a safe lead from then on out.

The Clippers are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing five players: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Jordan Miller, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Jordan Miller is out due to left hamstring tendinopathy, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy are both out due to their two-way contract. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ben Simmons are all listed as available.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.

Ja Morant is OUT due to a left hamstring strain.

Brandon Clarke is out due to right knee soreness, GG Jackson is out on a G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is out due to right shoulder soreness.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

