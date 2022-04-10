Injury Report: Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Out vs. Thunder

Locked into the 8th-seed, and having secured at least a .500 record for the 11th-straight season, the LA Clippers will rest Paul George, Norman Powell, and Marcus Morris in their last game against the OKC Thunder on Sunday evening. Ty Lue announced that those three will rest the season finale, although it's yet to be seen if those are the only three players who will be out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, even fully healthy, are more concerned with draft positioning than winning games. Without their top talent, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort are all out for the season, the higher-ups in OKC would definitely prefer a loss over a win in this last game. As recent history has shown, the players on the floor for a tanking team do not have the same losing mentality that a front office might have. While on paper this game looks like a sure win for the Clippers, the players for OKC will play hard.

The game is relatively inconsequential for the Clippers, who will be traveling to Minnesota for the play-in game regardless of the outcome; however, a win would secure a winning season for the 11th-straight year. Prior to this stretch, the Clippers had just six winning seasons from the franchise's birth in 1970 to Blake Griffin's rookie year in 2011. The team's trajectory has been consistently upward since, and this season is another example of that growth.

