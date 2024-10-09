Injury Update on Clippers Player Who Suffered Scare vs Nets
Clippers fans are used to seeing injuries happen. Still, when the team's most promising new signing gets hurt during a preseason game, it's an incredibly scary moment for everyone. Fortunately, it looks like there's a positive update on Derrick Jones Jr.
During last night's game between the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a head contusion that kept him on the ground for a prolonged period of time. It was a scary moment that kept him on the floor long enough for the Clippers to call a time-out.
Eventually, Derrick Jones Jr. was taken out of the game and headed back to the locker room in what looked to be immense pain. Derrick was holding his face as he made his way to the back, and wasn't seen for the rest of the game.
After the game, Clippers head coach Ty Lue was asked about Derrick Jones Jr.'s head contusion, to which Lue immediately replied that Derrick was okay. Clippers on SI personally saw Derrick Jones Jr. after the game, and he looked to be walking in good spirits. What looked to be a very scary moment seemed to hopefully be a small shakeup.
Without Kawhi Leonard on the roster, and Paul George leaving the team, the Clippers can't afford many injuries this season. Saying that statement, however, is much easier than it sounds.
