Injury Update: Paul George Out For a 'Few More Weeks'

When it was initially announced that Paul George had suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, the indication was that George would be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks. With the injury being announced on Christmas, we have now passed the three-week mark, and the latest update is not based on a new evaluation.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers plan to push back the reevaluation of George's elbow for a few more weeks, waiting to see how it responds to more rest. While there was not much else to Woj's report beyond that timeframe, it does also seem logical to assume that the Clippers will also evaluate the team's position in the standings at that point as well. If the Clippers are still in the mix, perhaps they consider bringing back Paul George if he is cleared to play. If not, it seems likely they could shut him down.

The assumption that George could be shut down for the year is not new, as Woj's initial report on Christmas indicated that possibility; however, with a difficult schedule ahead, any further slippage in the standings could make the decision easier for the Clippers to begin setting their sights on next season.

Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers also recently reported that sources within the Clippers organization revealed to him that the possibility of season-ending surgery for George remains present; however, nothing can be determined until that reevaluation is complete. For now, it looks as if it will be at least a few more weeks before that information becomes known.

