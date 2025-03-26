Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Knicks vs Clippers
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are set for a marquee matchup on Wednesday night.
The Clippers are entering this game coming off a close loss to the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The loss was by two points, despite a 25-point effort by star forward Kawhi Leonard.
As for the Knicks, they enter this game on a two-game winning streak, including their most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
The Knicks and Clippers are playing for the second time this season, as LA defeated New York 105-95 earlier this month. In this game, the highlight player for the Clippers was Ivica Zubac, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while James Harden had a team-high 27 points. Josh Hart's 14 points and 20 rebounds weren't enough for the win.
The Knicks' path to victory will be much harder on Wednesday night as they will be without one of their top stars. Jalen Brunson is listed as out ahead of Wednesday night’s game for the same ankle issue that has kept him sidelined since March 6. The Knicks' goal is to get the star point guard back before the playoffs, and he is progressing well.
Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds with 49/38/83 shooting splits, proving to be an elite offensive force and one of the best guards in the league.
Tip-off is set between the New York Knicks and LA Clippers is set for 7:30 PM EST.
Related Articles
Latest James Harden Update After Injury in Thunder-Clippers Game
NBA Admits Massive Missed Call in Clippers vs OKC Thunder
James Harden Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Clippers-Thunder