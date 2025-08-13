All Clippers

James Harden Makes Massive Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant Statement

LA Clippers star James Harden named Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant to his list of favorite teammates on a recent livestream.

Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) moves the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
James Harden had to think for a second.

When asked by a social media influencer on a live stream about the best four teammates he'd played alongside by position, the LA Clippers star had one answer at the ready.

"Let me think," he said. "At center? Joel Embiid."

Harden went on to name four others and himself to create an all-time starting five. His final list is as follows:

  • Kyrie Irving
  • Russell Westbrook
  • James Harden
  • Kevin Durant
  • Joel Embiid

"I like that team," Harden said. "It's a small team that can run the floor, got handles, can shoot."

Harden played with Irving with the Brooklyn Nets as part of a "Big Three" featuring the pair and Kevin Durant. He played next to Westbrook thrice — once with the Houston Rockets, another also with Durant on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the third when Westbrook spent one season and change in Los Angeles.

LA Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0, right) joke around during a timeout agai
Apr 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0, right) joke around during a timeout against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Most recently, 11-time NBA All-Star teamed up with Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers before a fallout between Harden and Daryl Morey led to a trade demand that landed Harden with the Clippers in exchange for Paul George.

"Daryl Morey is a liar," Harden famously said in China in 2023. "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Of note, Westbrook is the teammate Harden has, far and away, the most experience with.

Where is Westbrook Headed?

With two more months until the start of training camp, Westbrook is still searching for a new destination. Per ESPN, his most likely landing spot is the Sacramento Kings.

"If that's the case," ESPN wrote, "Westbrook would likely come off the bench again and share ball-handling duties with free agency addition Dennis Schröder."

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden
Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season, Westbrook suited up for the Denver Nuggets, marking his fifth team in six seasons. Off the bench — the point guard finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year Award voting — Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field.

Other potential suitors for the 18-year veteran were thought to be the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, but given Westbrook's interest in direct contention — eliminating the former and latter — and Minnesota's already built roster, the Kings provide a more attractive situation.

It's likely to be beneficial for both parties.

