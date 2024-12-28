James Harden Makes Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had an incredible performance against the New York Knicks on Christmas. While San Antonio was unable to secure the victory, Wembanyama finished with 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.
Now averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 4.0 blocks per game, Wembanyama has taken a significant leap from his already historic rookie season.
The Spurs will host the LA Clippers in a Western Conference battle this week, and 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden had high praise for Wembanyama when asked about him after Friday night's win over the Golden State Warriors.
“Beast,” Harden said of Wembanyama. “Beast. On both ends. And his shot looks way more confident, he's shooting it with confidence. Defensively, he's active, blocking shots. He's doing it all.”
Harden added, “Guys like us are leaving and guys like Wemby are coming in. We thought we've never seen certain players before and then Wemby come in. Like, come on. What are we doing?”
Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year last season, and is now making a bid for an All-Star nod and possible All-NBA selection. Also one of the league’s best defenders, Wembanyama was first team All-Defensive last season, and is well on his way to that again this season.
The Clippers and Spurs will face off on Tuesday night in San Antonio.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade