James Harden Makes Strong Victor Wembanyama Statement

The LA Clippers will face the San Antonio Spurs next week.

Joey Linn

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks up from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks up from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had an incredible performance against the New York Knicks on Christmas. While San Antonio was unable to secure the victory, Wembanyama finished with 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Now averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 4.0 blocks per game, Wembanyama has taken a significant leap from his already historic rookie season.

The Spurs will host the LA Clippers in a Western Conference battle this week, and 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden had high praise for Wembanyama when asked about him after Friday night's win over the Golden State Warriors.

James Harden and Victor Wembanyama
Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“Beast,” Harden said of Wembanyama. “Beast. On both ends. And his shot looks way more confident, he's shooting it with confidence. Defensively, he's active, blocking shots. He's doing it all.”

Harden added, “Guys like us are leaving and guys like Wemby are coming in. We thought we've never seen certain players before and then Wemby come in. Like, come on. What are we doing?”

Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year last season, and is now making a bid for an All-Star nod and possible All-NBA selection. Also one of the league’s best defenders, Wembanyama was first team All-Defensive last season, and is well on his way to that again this season.

The Clippers and Spurs will face off on Tuesday night in San Antonio.

