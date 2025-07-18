James Harden's Reported Bradley Beal Pitch to Join Clippers Over Lakers Revealed
The LA Clippers have been making splash after splash this NBA offseason, revamping their rotation to what could be a legitimate title contender. After making decisions like re-signing James Harden and acquiring John Collins and Brook Lopez, the Clippers have yet another asset joining the lineup.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to join the Clippers after negotiating a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this past season.
Beal's buyout was expected after the Suns traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The question was, where would he go? There were rumblings that he could join teams like the Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers, but he ultimately landed with the other LA team.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed details on how Harden recruited Beal to choose the Clippers on his podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. According to Windhorst, Harden made three main points to convince Beal, centered around LA's organization and thriving system.
"Harden called [Beal] up and made the pitch," Windhorst said. "He said, 'Alright, last year I played 79 games, I played the fifth-most minutes. I need to offload some stuff here and I need you to help me. I want you to have a bigger role.' Two: Norm Powell thrived in this system. I think if you're Harden you're saying, 'I took care of Norm Powell, I took care of Ivica Zubac. They both had career years.'
"Three: 'When I came here to the Clippers, I was in a tough spot. I was washed out of Philadelphia. I thought things were going to go well there. It didn't work out. I end up coming here. I got to rehab my situation...' He goes, 'You can trust this organization.'"
