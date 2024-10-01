All Clippers

James Harden's Statement After Russell Westbrook, Paul George Departures

The LA Clippers will look very different this season.

The LA Clippers had four future Hall of Fame players on their roster last season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden are all from Southern California which added another unique dynamic to the quartet.

Prior to the Harden trade, the Clippers had Westbrook starting at point guard alongside Leonard and George. The team initially attempted a starting lineup with all four stars, but moved Westbrook to the bench after a six-game losing streak (five with that lineup).

The Clippers went 26-5 from December 2 to February 5, but just 17-16 the rest of the season. Paul George said on his podcast earlier this summer that it was difficult adjusting to not only Harden’s arrival, but the departure of Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.

Asked at Monday’s media day about his mindset now that George and Westbrook are gone, Harden placed a strong emphasis on his individual aggressiveness.

“Aggressive. Aggressive,” Harden said. “We tried last year to where, you know trying figure it out and guys and their roles. It’s kind of difficult when you got high caliber players or Hall of Famers and basically the same position, everyone trying to figure their roles out. It was pretty difficult, but this year for me I got a clear space for what I need to be doing.”

Admitting it was difficult with the four stars together, Harden said his approach is much clearer this season with it just being he and Leonard as the team’s heavy lifters.

