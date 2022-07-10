Skip to main content
Jerry West Reveals Favorite Player of All-Time

Michael Jordan is The Logo's favorite player ever

Tim Nwachukwu | Credit: Getty Images

Few figures in basketball history are more iconic than Jerry West. An all-time great player and executive, West is also the NBA logo, making his legacy forever synonymous with the sport of basketball. Having reached the game's greatest heights, West's basketball knowledge and insight are sought by many. While this includes his savvy front office leadership for the LA Clippers and other organizations he has helped guide, this also includes his personal preferences and outlooks on the game's history.

When asked recently about his favorite player ever, Jerry West said, "Probably my favorite player of all-time is Michael Jordan. A lot of other incredible players I know, and frankly have been involved with, but to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."

On what those attributes are that make Jordan so great, West said, "Someone who can play both ends of the court, his teams win, in the last quarter he's gonna be there. More importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get a chance to spend some time with him, he never changes, and that's why I like him."

Jordan received some high praise from The Logo, regarding his greatness both on and off the basketball court. Many of the game's greats have shared similar sentiments about MJ, and Jerry West was the latest to weigh in on his favorite player ever.

