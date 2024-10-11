Jerry West’s Heartbreaking Lakers Admission Revealed
The story between Jerry West and the Los Angeles Lakers has been a tragic one. After helping make the Lakers the franchise that it is today by drafting Kobe Bryant, trading for Shaq, and numerous other game-changing decisions, West was discarded.
In a new piece by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Holmes chronicled various moments of West's life as he contemplated retirement after being let go of by the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I almost wish," West told ESPN, "that I had never played or worked for them."
The rivalry between Jerry West and the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically Jeanie Buss, became so petty that the organization released his longtime season tickets. West was always taken care of by Dr. Jerry Buss for his lifetime of contributions to the organization, but those days were over.
"Can you believe they took my tickets away?" West said to ESPN. "I just can't believe it."
As West's divide with the Lakers grew, he moved toward helping the Clippers. It only grew his separation from the Lakers, but he established a genuine friendship with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. In West's final days, all he wanted to see was the LA Clippers win a championship before leaving the game of basketball.
"You know, I was thinking one more year wouldn't hurt me." West said. "That would be an incredible way to leave the game."
Unfortunately, Jerry West never lived to see that final mission come through. Regardless, The Logo had one of the greatest basketball careers ever and should be treated as such by every organization., especially the ones he helped create.
