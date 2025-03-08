All Clippers

Josh Hart Reacts to Tragic Karl-Anthony Towns News After Clippers-Knicks

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns dealt with personal tragedy as he played in Los Angeles

Feb 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is greeted by guard Josh Hart (3) during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
While Karl-Anthony Towns had a big back-to-back in Los Angeles he faced off against the Lakers and Clippers, there was a much bigger issue looming in his mind.

This week, Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods lost a close personal friend due to cancer. It was the reason why he missed the Knicks' game against the Warriors on Tuesday night. In his absence, he had to deal with some controversial remarks from critics like Chris Broussard and Draymond Green.

After the Clippers faced off against the New York Knicks on Friday night, Towns' teammate Josh Hart spoke on his teammate's behalf.

“It's tough. A lot of you guys forget we're humans," Hart said. "Or you guys look at us like we're animals in a petting zoo or a parlay and y'all forget that we're actual people, that we have real-life problems and traumas and things like that that we have to navigate."

Even though Towns was dealing with tragedy, he still found a way to play against the Lakers and Clippers on Thursday and Friday. Hart and the Knicks know what Towns is dealing with as he's on the court.

"We give him a lot of credit, we're there for him, and I think everyone has to keep that in mind when they see things," Hart said. "People say stupid things when they don't understand and... We're humans.”

Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, the team is already down their star player Jalen Brunson. Now is the time for Karl-Anthony Towns to step up in his absence, unfortunately, it just came at a very bad time.

