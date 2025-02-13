All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Clippers' Ben Simmons Signing

Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard reacts to the LA Clippers signing Ben Simmons

Logan Struck

Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Feeling desperate to make a change at last week's trade deadline, the LA Clippers turned to the buyout market. The Brooklyn Nets bought out veteran point guard Ben Simmons, allowing him to hit free agency, and the Clippers took a chance on him.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star, has faced many injury concerns throughout his nine-year NBA career but is expected to add some much-needed versatility to the Clippers' lineup. While Simmons has yet to make his LA debut, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has high hopes for his new teammate.

"Just to see what he can do for us in that second unit," Leonard said about Simmons. "With that small-ball lineup. He can push the pace, great passer, also can defend multiple positions. From the one through five. It will be great to see how we can mesh it all together."

Simmons is a 6-foot-10 point guard, and when healthy, he has proven to be one of the league's best playmakers and most versatile defenders. The Clippers handily beat the second-place Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with their new point guard sidelined, and getting a guy like Simmons into the lineup will only bolster their strengths.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10)
Feb 5, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pairing Simmons with stars like Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell will certainly make things interesting for the Clippers, and his health could be the X-factor for LA.

Related Articles

Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments

Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News