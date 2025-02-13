Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Clippers' Ben Simmons Signing
Feeling desperate to make a change at last week's trade deadline, the LA Clippers turned to the buyout market. The Brooklyn Nets bought out veteran point guard Ben Simmons, allowing him to hit free agency, and the Clippers took a chance on him.
Simmons, a three-time All-Star, has faced many injury concerns throughout his nine-year NBA career but is expected to add some much-needed versatility to the Clippers' lineup. While Simmons has yet to make his LA debut, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has high hopes for his new teammate.
"Just to see what he can do for us in that second unit," Leonard said about Simmons. "With that small-ball lineup. He can push the pace, great passer, also can defend multiple positions. From the one through five. It will be great to see how we can mesh it all together."
Simmons is a 6-foot-10 point guard, and when healthy, he has proven to be one of the league's best playmakers and most versatile defenders. The Clippers handily beat the second-place Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with their new point guard sidelined, and getting a guy like Simmons into the lineup will only bolster their strengths.
Pairing Simmons with stars like Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell will certainly make things interesting for the Clippers, and his health could be the X-factor for LA.
